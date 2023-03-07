Belmont Elementary Student Council members

Belmont Elementary Student Council members display some of the collected food drive items with a Heritage Commission member. (Courtesy photo)

BELMONT — A commission, elementary students, a hockey team and a supermarket formed a unique bond to help others. The Belmont Heritage Commission usually concentrates on historical buildings and landmarks in Belmont organized a Valentine’s Day food drive to help its citizens, especially senior citizens. The food drive was designed to help during a time where heating, electricity and food prices have affected everyone's winter budget.

Heritage Commission chair, Vicki Donovan contacted student council advisors, Mrs. Annette Belanger and Dr. Tari Selig at Belmont Elementary School and hockey coach Jason Parent of the Belmont – Gilford High School Hockey team to see if they would like to be a part of this project. They did not hesitate to get involved. Hannaford Brothers of Gilford also made a donation to the commission.

