BELMONT — A commission, elementary students, a hockey team and a supermarket formed a unique bond to help others. The Belmont Heritage Commission usually concentrates on historical buildings and landmarks in Belmont organized a Valentine’s Day food drive to help its citizens, especially senior citizens. The food drive was designed to help during a time where heating, electricity and food prices have affected everyone's winter budget.
Heritage Commission chair, Vicki Donovan contacted student council advisors, Mrs. Annette Belanger and Dr. Tari Selig at Belmont Elementary School and hockey coach Jason Parent of the Belmont – Gilford High School Hockey team to see if they would like to be a part of this project. They did not hesitate to get involved. Hannaford Brothers of Gilford also made a donation to the commission.
Belmont Elementary student council members eagerly set up food collection boxes around the their school. Amazingly, one student, Karmella and her generous family donated 19 cases of Campbell’s soup and another student, Pietro, gave his mother $10 out of his piggy bank in order to purchase can goods for the cause. His mother humbly decided to match that amount.
As an added bonus student council members and classroom students made Valentine’s Day cards for the senior citizens. A special Valentine’s Day surprise was then pulled off at the Belmont Elderly Housing complex. Heritage members brought food items they purchased, the food drive collections and the students cards to the elderly housing activity room. The activity room was secretly set up the night before Valentine’s Day with the food items organize and placed on tables. “We Love our Senior Citizens” was the theme generated, as each senior citizen received a student made card and a shopping bag to fill. Judy Valleire and Dawn Hamel from the Community Action program were instrumental in helping to get the activity room ready and very appreciative towards the commission’s efforts to help seniors during these winter months.
The Belmont - Gilford High School hockey team also collected non-perishable items during February home games. Their collection went to the towns of Belmont and Gilford. Hockey Player Adam Riberio helped in transporting items to Belmont Senior Housing and to the Got Lunch program at the Gilford Community Church. The Got Lunch program coordinator Sharyn Sasserson was thrilled with the donations and very grateful for the coordinated efforts of the Belmont-Gilford hockey team and the commission.
The commission also donated goods to the food bank at the Baptist Church in Belmont. Pastor Andrews and the two volunteers in the Hope House were very grateful. They especially appreciated the donation as their food bank soup supply was low due to the very cold temps a few weeks before. Heritage members also dropped off several boxes to shut-ins and housebound seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.