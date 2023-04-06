MEREDITH — The League of NH Craftsmen is partnering with artist Deb Fairchild to host a series of classes for middle school-age children.
SWITCHcraft will consist of six independent classes designed for middle school age students. The series will explore art and craft techniques using a variety of materials. Students will start with the introduction to soft circuits, using craft/art materials (such as paper, fabric, beads, jump rings) and electronic components (such as conductive tape or thread, switches, resistors). Subsequent sessions will introduce more complex soft circuit techniques and construction techniques that can be modified to add lights and/or sound effects.
Sessions will be designed to stand alone. Attend the session(s) that intrigues you or attend all sessions and work towards designing your own projects.
Deb Fairchild is a juried member of the League of NH Craftsmen. She is a teaching artist with the NH Council on the Arts.
Saturday, April 22 — Light up Your Life, 9 a.m. to noon
Saturday, May 20 — Flash & Blink Bling, 9 a.m. to noon
Saturday, July 22 — Light Up Your Words, 9 a.m. to noon
Saturday, Aug. 19 —A Guiding Star (Origami), 9 a.m. to noon
Saturday, Sept. 23, Playtime, 9 a.m. to noon
Saturday Oct. 21, A Tricky Circuit!, 9 a.m. to noon
