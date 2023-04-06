new classes

Deb Fairchild to host a series of classes for middle school age children. SWITCHcraft will consist of six independent classes. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — The League of NH Craftsmen is partnering with artist Deb Fairchild to host a series of classes for middle school-age children.

SWITCHcraft will consist of six independent classes designed for middle school age students. The series will explore art and craft techniques using a variety of materials. Students will start with the introduction to soft circuits, using craft/art materials (such as paper, fabric, beads, jump rings) and electronic components (such as conductive tape or thread, switches, resistors). Subsequent sessions will introduce more complex soft circuit techniques and construction techniques that can be modified to add lights and/or sound effects.

