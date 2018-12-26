ALEXANDRIA — There will be a rededication of the Alexandria Town Hall on Sunday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m., followed by an open house and presentation, "A Look Beyond the Curtains."
Originally dedicated on Jan. 1, 1914, the town will celebrate the building's 105 years and five days of service.
A group of residents came together in 2008-09 and, with the assistance of a team from Curtains Without Borders, sought to stabilize the roll drop curtains in the Town Hall. Since that time, work has progressed slowly as the town sought to gain approval from the state to list the building on the State Registry of Historic Buildings. With the help of the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance, the application was finally approved this past summer.
Subsequently, the town applied for a Moose Plate Grant to assist with the repair and restoration of the windows on the Town Hall. That request was approved this fall, and the group is planning its next steps.
As it begins that process, the committee decided to share with the community what has been accomplished, "where we see ourselves going and how we might get there," according to Elizabeth Kingsley. "We also would like to share some 'behind-the-scenes' portions of the building that are not generally open for viewing, as well as memorabilia of the building and its gatherings."
The snow date for the ceremony and open house is Jan. 13.
Those who are unable to attend but would like additional information may contact Nancy Whitman (njswhit@hotmail.com), Liz Kingsley (lizk@gmail.com), or George Tuthill (gftuthill@gmail.com).
