Join Newfound Lake Region Association conservation program manager Paul Pellissier and executive director Rebecca Hanson on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m., at the Minot-Sleeper Library, 35 Pleasant St., for a look at the health of the Newfound Watershed and the NLRA’s initiatives for 2023. (Courtesy photo)

BRISTOL — In 2022, Newfounders from near and far turned to Newfound Lake in all seasons for work, recreation and everything in between. Positive memories with a healthy lake depend on the entire watershed, so how is Newfound faring? Join Newfound Lake Region Association conservation program manager Paul Pellissier and executive director Rebecca Hanson on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m., at the Minot-Sleeper Library, 35 Pleasant St., for a look at the health of the Newfound Watershed and the NLRA’s initiatives for 2023. Learn about impacts to watershed health, get the details from NLRA’s water quality collection data, and ask the lake experts your questions.

With continuing development and recreational use of the Newfound area and changing weather patterns, Newfound’s future resilience to threats is impacted by the steps we take now. NLRA’s monitoring work and watershed-wide approach highlight recent trends, areas of concern, and actions that can make a difference. Says Paul Pellissier, “Lake monitoring allows us to document the current health of Newfound Lake, understand the causes of change that we are seeing, and also guides future management of this shared resource.”

