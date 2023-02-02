Join Newfound Lake Region Association conservation program manager Paul Pellissier and executive director Rebecca Hanson on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m., at the Minot-Sleeper Library, 35 Pleasant St., for a look at the health of the Newfound Watershed and the NLRA’s initiatives for 2023. (Courtesy photo)
BRISTOL — In 2022, Newfounders from near and far turned to Newfound Lake in all seasons for work, recreation and everything in between. Positive memories with a healthy lake depend on the entire watershed, so how is Newfound faring? Join Newfound Lake Region Association conservation program manager Paul Pellissier and executive director Rebecca Hanson on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m., at the Minot-Sleeper Library, 35 Pleasant St., for a look at the health of the Newfound Watershed and the NLRA’s initiatives for 2023. Learn about impacts to watershed health, get the details from NLRA’s water quality collection data, and ask the lake experts your questions.
With continuing development and recreational use of the Newfound area and changing weather patterns, Newfound’s future resilience to threats is impacted by the steps we take now. NLRA’s monitoring work and watershed-wide approach highlight recent trends, areas of concern, and actions that can make a difference. Says Paul Pellissier, “Lake monitoring allows us to document the current health of Newfound Lake, understand the causes of change that we are seeing, and also guides future management of this shared resource.”
The NLRA’s mission is to protect Newfound Lake and its watershed. The Association — through education, programs and collaboration — promotes conservation and preservation of the region’s natural, social, and economic resources. With the vision of a cleaner, clearer Newfound Lake within the next decade, NLRA is working to improve environmental health, expand land conservation, increase community support, grow watershed stewardship, and boost capacity to deliver their mission. Learn more about employment, volunteer opportunities, and more ways to get involved at NewfoundLake.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.