BELMONT — Visit the Belmont Public Library in the new year for a variety of activities.
The Belmont Library got new carpet in December. Stop in to check it out.
The library will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 21.
Preschool-age story time features stories, movement, music, and crafts to encourage early literacy skills on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Want to start crafting in the new year? Shela Cunningham is leading a three-session knitting workshop on Saturdays in January that will allow participants to complete two designs. Register before the first class on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. There is a $20 cost for materials.
LEGO Build is Saturday, Jan. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The non-fiction book group meets Thursday, Jan. 10, at 1 p.m. to discuss “The Year of Reading Dangerously” by Andy Miller. Copies are available at the desk.
The Friends of the Library are looking into acquiring nonprofit status. They will be meeting on Friday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m. to discuss this and other plans. The Friends are eager to welcome new members.
The Belmont Senior Center book group is reading “Artemis” by Andy Weir on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 10:30 a.m. at the Senior Center. Copies are available at the Belmont Senior Center and at the library.
A workshop to make bath oil is happening at the library Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 5:30 p.m. Register in advance to reserve supplies.
The Friday Fiction book group will discuss “Behold the Dreamers” by Imbolo Mbue on Jan. 18 at 10:30 a.m.
Middle school students will have an opportunity to design their year with vision boards on Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 5:30 p.m.
Preschoolers and parents can come enjoy Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” on Friday, Jan. 25, at 10:30 a.m., with snacks and crafts.
The Belmont Public Library is open six days a week and any time by visiting www.belmontpubliclibrary.org.
