WOLFEBORO — See stunning pen and ink, watercolor, and collaged paper artwork by Marcia Christensen at Meredith Village Savings Bank in Wolfeboro. Her solo exhibition runs for two months.
The Governor Wentworth Arts Council is seeking new member artists to exhibit their work at several venues. Member artists pay a small annual fee and gain opportunities to exhibit their artwork in group and solo shows throughout the year. If you are interested in becoming an artist member, you can learn more and join at GovernorWentworthArtsCouncil.org.
Artists who join before Nov. 1 will have the opportunity to hang 2D artwork at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro. The show will be on view from Nov. 1 through April 2022. GWAC’s annual Members Exhibition will be at the Wolfeboro Public Library throughout the month of November. In addition to 2D artwork, the glass case has been reserved for small 3D artworks.
