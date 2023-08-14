Fine Arts and Crafts Festival

Meredith Village Savings Bank employees present a sponsorship donation to Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce representatives on Main Street in downtown Meredith, the site of the upcoming Lakes Region Fine Arts & Crafts Festival the weekend of Aug. 26-27. Pictured, from left: Adam McKinney, branch and business development manager; Lori Borrin, vice president and mortgage loan officer; Wendy Bagley, Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors president; Andrea Harper, Chamber board member and event manager for the festival; and Mike Griffin, Chamber executive director. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — The 43rd annual Lakes Region Fine Arts & Crafts Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26-27, on Main Street, hosted by the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce and Meredith Village Savings Bank, the lead event sponsor this year.

The festival is one of the oldest events in the Lakes Region and attracts some of the most talented artists and craftsmen from across New England. There will be pottery, leather, wood products, weaving, quilting, metal sculpture, jewelry, baskets, dolls and toys. Artwork will include watercolor, oil paintings, pen and ink drawings, photography and theorem paintings.

