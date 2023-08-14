Meredith Village Savings Bank employees present a sponsorship donation to Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce representatives on Main Street in downtown Meredith, the site of the upcoming Lakes Region Fine Arts & Crafts Festival the weekend of Aug. 26-27. Pictured, from left: Adam McKinney, branch and business development manager; Lori Borrin, vice president and mortgage loan officer; Wendy Bagley, Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors president; Andrea Harper, Chamber board member and event manager for the festival; and Mike Griffin, Chamber executive director. (Courtesy photo)
MEREDITH — The 43rd annual Lakes Region Fine Arts & Crafts Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26-27, on Main Street, hosted by the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce and Meredith Village Savings Bank, the lead event sponsor this year.
The festival is one of the oldest events in the Lakes Region and attracts some of the most talented artists and craftsmen from across New England. There will be pottery, leather, wood products, weaving, quilting, metal sculpture, jewelry, baskets, dolls and toys. Artwork will include watercolor, oil paintings, pen and ink drawings, photography and theorem paintings.
In addition to perusing vendors, event goers will also enjoy the new addition of food trucks, a full program of musical entertainment, culinary delights and all the downtown scenery.
“We are proud to bring back many of our cherished tenured creatives as well as welcome several new artists this year,” said Mike Griffin, executive director of the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce. “We would like to thank our sponsors for their support and we are excited to showcase all the amazing art and crafts that are coming to the festival.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.