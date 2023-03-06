GILFORD — Come and see youth basketball at its best during the 28th annual Francoeur/Babcock Memorial Basketball Tournament at Gilford Middle School Thursday, March 9-Sunday, March 12. Sponsored by the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department, the tournament will host 12 area teams of boys and girls in grades three through six from Franklin, Gilford, Gilmanton, Laconia and Sanbornton.

This invitational tournament is held in memory of Aaron T. Francoeur who was a 13-year-old Gilford Middle/High School student when he succumbed to cancer in the summer of 1993. Nathan Babcock’s name was added in 2006 after he lost his battle with cancer in the fall of 2005.

