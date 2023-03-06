GILFORD — Come and see youth basketball at its best during the 28th annual Francoeur/Babcock Memorial Basketball Tournament at Gilford Middle School Thursday, March 9-Sunday, March 12. Sponsored by the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department, the tournament will host 12 area teams of boys and girls in grades three through six from Franklin, Gilford, Gilmanton, Laconia and Sanbornton.
This invitational tournament is held in memory of Aaron T. Francoeur who was a 13-year-old Gilford Middle/High School student when he succumbed to cancer in the summer of 1993. Nathan Babcock’s name was added in 2006 after he lost his battle with cancer in the fall of 2005.
Tournament proceeds are given in scholarships to deserving Gilford students who are furthering their post high school education. Many former players and scholarship recipients return each year to help at the tournament officiating, scoring, timing, selling tickets and T-shirts, or working at the concession stand.
The tournament this year will consist of the following divisions and teams:
Junior (coed) division (grades 3 and 4) — Gilford, Gilmanton, Lou Athanas and Sanbornton
Senior girls division (grades 5 and 6) — Gilford, Franklin, Gilmanton and Lou Athanas
Senior boys division (grades 5 and 6) — Gilford, Gilmanton, Lou Athanas and Sanbornton
The schedule for the opening rounds of play will be:
Thursday, March 9
Junior division (coed) Gilford vs. Sanbornton at 5 p.m.
Junior division (coed) Gilmanton vs. Lou Athanas at 6:15 p.m.
Senior girls division Gilford vs. Gilmanton at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 10
Senior girls division — Lou Athanas vs. Franklin at 5 p.m.
Senior boys division — Gilford vs. Sanbornton at 6:15 p.m.
Senior boys division — Gilmanton vs. Lou Athanas at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, March 11, games will begin at 8 a.m., and the last game of the day will be played at 6 p.m. On Sunday, March 12, the championship round games are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
The tournament is open to the public. A tournament family pass for all games is available. Children not of school age, coaches and players are free.
