LACONIA — Join Jak Kustoms Foundation and Partners Saturday, Sept. 11 at High Octane Saloon/Funspot, Watson Rd., where they will be hosting a car and bike show in remembrance of the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. This car and bike show will include trophies, raffles and a huge 50/50 with all proceeds going to support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Come and support this wonderful cause and see some amazing cars and bikes. Show will begin at 8 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m.

