Annalee Thorndike Art Competition first place winner, Kailyn Kimball (center), a senior at Belmont High School displays her award certificate. (l – r) Karen Thorndike, Joan Frates, President of Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation and Annalee Thorndike Art Competition chairperson, Kailyn, Chris Guilmett, Assistant Director of Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, and Chuck Thorndike. The five are standing in front of the fireplace at in the main reading room at the Gilford Public Library. (Courtesy photo)
GILFORD — The winners of the Annalee Thorndike Art Competition Scholarships were announced on April 13, at the Gilford Public Library, following a presentation by Karen and Chuck Thorndike. The competition involved 11 students from five area high schools, all of whom are planning to major in art or an art-related field such as graphic arts, digital arts, architecture and art education.
The evening began with the presentation from Chuck and Karen Thorndike, son and daughter-in-law, of Annalee Thorndike, the benefactor of the scholarship. The presentation focused on her life and the business she created in the Lakes Region, with an exhibit of some of her original dolls as well as later dolls made in Meredith. Following this presentation, two of the three judges for the competition: Larry Frates and Tom Lynch spoke about their backgrounds in the field and referenced the art pieces that each had brought for the evening.
First place this year went to Kailynn Kimball from Belmont High School. Second place went to Victoria Weismann, a senior at Inter-Lakes High School in Meredith and there was a tie for third place between Aurora Kennedy and Madilyn Neathery, both from Prospect Mountain High School in Alton. The awards will be applied toward their tuition in the fall. The other seven students in the competition included: Amanda Hanssen, Jazmyn Schumacher and Allysa Stone from Laconia High School; Melody Gallant and Lilly Cassiano from Gilford High School, Charles Despres from Inter-Lakes High School and Abigail Breuer from Prospect Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.