MEREDITH — The 1st Congo Bluegrass Band will offer performances at two musical events at the First Congregational Church of Meredith.
“A Valentine for Ukraine” musical benefit
The Common Man is sponsoring “A Valentine for Ukraine” benefit concert at the church on Saturday, Feb. 11, 4-6 p.m. Pianist David Lockwood, the Joyful Noise Ukulele Band from Bristol and folk musician Bill Neiman will also be featured.
Alex Ray, Steve Rand, Susan Mathison and Lisa Mure will provide an update on The Common Man's efforts in humanitarian aid which has been dispensed to Ukrainian orphans and refugee families. Recently returning from a Christmas Convoy, the group delivered aid to 21 orphanages around Lviv. Through funds provided by the Common Man for Ukraine, they were able to disperse 18 tons of food, sleeping bags, generators, and Christmas gifts to 1,300 orphans. This delivery brings the total provided to over 700 tons of food since May 2022.
Ray and Rand will rejoin the 1st Congo Bluegrass Band to reprise their yodeling skills from 2020. Train whistles, spoons, banjo, fiddle, guitars, bass, and lots of energized singing, clapping and toe tapping will add rhythm, harmonies and fun to the program. Refreshments will follow and donations for Ukraine are gratefully accepted.
“A Story of Love” Musical Valentine Church Service
The 1st Congo Bluegrass Band will offer a special “Story of Love” Valentine service on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the 10 a.m. worship service. The songs represent bluegrass, country, folk, old tunes, new tunes, original tunes and Broadway tunes. Adding to the service, Meredith’s Scout Pack & Troop 55 will help culminate the Souper Bowl of Caring drive and everyone is invited to bring a food item to fill the shelves of the Meredith Food Pantry.
All are welcome to share the energy of life through music at both of these events. The church is located at 4 Highland St. Parking is in the rear, across the street at the town annex, or on Main Street.
