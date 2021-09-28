LACONIA —Join Lakes Region Public Access Television for the 5th annual “Shocktober” filmfest on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 & 2 for the presentation of 1962’s “Carnival of Souls.”
You can’t find television like this it anywhere but LRPA TV, Atlantic Broadband Channel 25. Not a subscriber? Join the live stream at lrpa.org/watch-us-live/ to catch all the fun.
