LACONIA — Throughout May, Lakes Region Public Access Television will highlight some of the most dark and gritty movies ever to come out of Hollywood. Join LRPA each Friday and Saturday night at 10 p.m. for “May Murder Madness.” Some films fall in the category of film noir, some are thriller-adventures — but all have murder on their minds.
This weekend, Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7, the month gets started with 1946’s film noir classic "The Strange Love of Martha Ivers," starring Barbara Stanwyck, Van Heflin, Lizabeth Scott and Kirk Douglas (in his debut role).
You can’t find television like this it anywhere but LRPA TV, Atlantic Broadband Channel 25. Not a subscriber? Join the live stream at lrpa.org/watch-us-live/ to catch all the fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.