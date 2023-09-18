BRISTOL — Recently, the Tapply-Thompson Community center teed off for its 13th annual Golf Classic "fore the kids," as the hot weather could not keep the players from shenanigans, some hot shots or sinking a ball in here or there. A special thanks goes out to Den Brae Golf Course and all our event sponsors, as the weather held off for a day filled with laughter, comradery and some good ol’ fashioned golf play.
“It was a good turnout, we had great food, good weather, truthfully that’s all we can ask for. It was a really successful day, a great fundraiser and a special thanks goes out to all our sponsors — it’s a good thing to give back at the end of the day,” said event organizer and TTCC board member, Frank Dolloff.
The Shotgun Start began at 1 p.m. with the threat of showers and storms, as these hardy golfers descended upon the course with sunscreen, motorized carts and even some candy. On hole #3, TTCC director Les Dion was there with two trays of her very famous brownies, as players tried their hand at corn hole to shave a stroke off their game. Few people sank the necessary two bags out of four, as the competition kept pace with the weather and heated up to stove top temps.
Among the over 70 participants, Cora Sanschagrin, a high school junior, won the longest drive contest, as Matt Symonds, Fred Stark and Ayla Dolloff won the longest putt contest, with an almost 39-foot shot from Symonds. The Patenaude Group won the overall tournament, with an amazing 17 shots under par, and although no hole-in-ones were reported, the day was a huge success with some great golf played for a great cause. All proceeds from the tournament go towards programming and operations at the Tapply-Thompson Community Center.
