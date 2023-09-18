Event Organizer and TTCC board member Frank Dolloff

Event Organizer and TTCC board member Frank Dolloff. (Courtesy photo)

BRISTOL — Recently, the Tapply-Thompson Community center teed off for its 13th annual Golf Classic "fore the kids," as the hot weather could not keep the players from shenanigans, some hot shots or sinking a ball in here or there. A special thanks goes out to Den Brae Golf Course and all our event sponsors, as the weather held off for a day filled with laughter, comradery and some good ol’ fashioned golf play.

“It was a good turnout, we had great food, good weather, truthfully that’s all we can ask for. It was a really successful day, a great fundraiser and a special thanks goes out to all our sponsors — it’s a good thing to give back at the end of the day,” said event organizer and TTCC board member, Frank Dolloff.

