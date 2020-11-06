LACONIA — On Veterans Day, November 11 at 11 a.m. American Legion Post 1 will honor all veterans with a ceremony conducted at Veterans Square in downtown Laconia. Speakers will include VFW 1670 members, Mayor Andrew Hosmer and Post 1 Commander Herman Chamberlain. In light of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Belknap County masks and social distancing will be required. The usual lunch following the ceremony also had to be canceled.
