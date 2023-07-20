08-15 COM safety_last_D

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of Harold Lloyd's iconic 1923 thrill comedy "Safety Last" with a screening on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at dusk, at the Alton Town Gazebo in Alton Bay. All are welcome to this free family-friendly event, which will start at dusk. (Courtesy photo)

ALTON — It's a cinematic image so powerful, people who've never seen the movie instantly recognize it.

The vision of Harold Lloyd hanging from the hands of a huge clock, from the climax of his silent 1923 comedy, "Safety Last," has emerged as a symbol of early Hollywood and movie magic.

