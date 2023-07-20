Celebrate the 100th anniversary of Harold Lloyd's iconic 1923 thrill comedy "Safety Last" with a screening on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at dusk, at the Alton Town Gazebo in Alton Bay. All are welcome to this free family-friendly event, which will start at dusk. (Courtesy photo)
ALTON — It's a cinematic image so powerful, people who've never seen the movie instantly recognize it.
The vision of Harold Lloyd hanging from the hands of a huge clock, from the climax of his silent 1923 comedy, "Safety Last," has emerged as a symbol of early Hollywood and movie magic.
Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the film's original release with an outdoor screening of "Safety Last" on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Alton Town Gazebo in Alton Bay. The screening will feature live music for the movie by silent film accompanist Jeff Rapsis.
All are welcome to this free family-friendly event, which will start at dusk. Attendees are encouraged to arrive no later than 8 p.m.
Movie-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the film under the stars.
The show is part of this year's Alton Old Home Week, which runs from Aug. 11-20.
"Safety Last" follows young go-getter Lloyd to the big city, where he hopes to make his mark in business, then send for his small town sweetheart.
His career at a downtown department store stalls, however, until he gets a chance to pitch a surefire publicity idea — hire a human fly to climb the building's exterior.
But when the human fly has a last-minute run-in with the law, Harold is forced to make the climb himself, floor by floor, with his sweetheart looking on.
The result is an extended sequence filmed without trick photography that blends comedy and terror, holding viewers spellbound.
Lloyd, along with Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton, is regarded as one of the silent screen's three great clowns.
Lloyd's character, an ambitious young man ready to struggle to win the day, proved hugely popular in the 1920s. While Chaplin and Keaton were always favored by the critics, Lloyd's films reigned as the top-grossing comedies throughout the period.
Silent film at the Alton Town Gazebo will give audiences the chance to experience early cinema as it was intended: on the big screen, with live music, and with an audience.
"Put the whole experience back together, and you can see why people first fell in love with the movies," said Rapsis, who practices the nearly lost art of live silent film accompaniment.
Rapsis performs on a digital synthesizer that reproduces the texture of the full orchestra, creating a traditional "movie score" sound.
