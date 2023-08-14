LACONIA — A walk in Rotary Park on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will offer a global tour as the 21st edition of the Laconia Multicultural Festival. Opens, rain or shine, with the International Parade of Flags.

Sponsored in part by the Laconia Human Relations Committee in addition to many other contributors and numerous dedicated volunteers, this signature event — the original Laconia festival — celebrates the cultural diversity and rich ethnic heritage of the Lakes Region. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.