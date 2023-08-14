LACONIA — A walk in Rotary Park on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will offer a global tour as the 21st edition of the Laconia Multicultural Festival. Opens, rain or shine, with the International Parade of Flags.
Sponsored in part by the Laconia Human Relations Committee in addition to many other contributors and numerous dedicated volunteers, this signature event — the original Laconia festival — celebrates the cultural diversity and rich ethnic heritage of the Lakes Region.
“We are back and better than ever,” explained Becky Guyer, Multicultural Committee Festival executive director. “There will be so much for folks to watch, to listen to, to eat and to shop.”
“We have so many fantastic entertainers on the schedule,” added festival committee me͏m͏ber Debbie Frawley-Drake, “including a 12-piece Mariachi Mexican band, Green Heron Americana bluegrass group, Irish balladeers Rebel Collective, festival fave Samba Viva and the Barranquilla Columbian dancers to name a few.”
The Cowasuck and Pennacook Abenaki will present Native culture and customs, and there will be demonstrations of French tapestry weaving and traditional Russian dolls.
A Kids Corner, organized by Carrie Chandler, will offer a range of activities including exotic animals from Wildlife Encounters, the Kiwanis Kids Krafts and the Bolduc Putting Green, which will introduce youngsters to the international game of golf.
Even the International Parade of Flags, which always kicks off the festival, has grown and will feature new elements such as the Wonderful World of Dogs with canines representing cultures, led by the New Hampshire Bagpipers.
Food vendors will represent a wide range of world cuisine — from Africa, Thailand, the Philippines, Bhutan, Greece, Poland and French Canadian poutine.
