This article is the third in a series that focuses on properties of the Lakes Region Conservation Trust. LRCT has conserved 145 properties totaling over 25,000 acres in the Lakes Region. Many of these properties are trailed and open to the public for recreation. “The Lakes Region Conservation Trust (LRCT) is an independent, nonprofit, member-supported organization dedicated to the permanent protection, stewardship, and respectful use of lands that define the character of the region and its quality of life.” (LRCT Mission Statement).
It started snowing early in the morning. Light flakes were floating down from the overcast skies; a picture-perfect day for a woodland hike with Reuben. I thought of all the possibilities for a day hike in the Lakes Region: Page Pond in Meredith, Kelly Drake in New Hampton, Piper Mountain, Red Hill in Moultonborough, Pine Mountain in Alton, and others. The opportunities were limitless. After much thought and consulting with Reuben (he’s a very wise companion) I decided to return to the Castle in the Clouds Conservation Area in Ossipee.
This magnificent conserved land, owned by the Lakes Region Conservation Trust, sits on the side of the Ossipee Mountain Range and provides extraordinary hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing on 19 trails totaling over 30 miles. The views from several of the peaks (Roberts, Shaw, Black Snout, Turtleback and Bald Knob) are some of the best in the area. This felt like the right decision for me and Reuben.
I thought about bringing my backcountry skis and giving them a try on the numerous carriage roads that crisscross the mountains. I decided to climb Mt. Roberts on snowshoes, as I needed to ready my body for forthcoming winter hikes, what with the winter solstice close at hand on December 21. When we arrived in the parking lot it was snowing hard and we were the only car in sight. Perfect! Reuben and I had the entire mountain range to ourselves. Could this be possible? Quickly we hustled to the trail that would take us to Mt. Roberts.
I cherish the opportunities when Reuben and I can be alone and descend into the solitude of the mountains with only the occasional call of a raven disrupting the silence. Snow was falling, making no sound and adding to the mythic setting. Reuben ran off into the fresh fallen snow and returned to the trail. Glancing up at me he seemed to ask, “Is it time for a treat?” Life is so simple for a dog. Why does it seem to be so complicated and confusing for us humans? As we trotted along the Mt. Roberts trail, the words of Milan Kundera, the Franco-Czech novelist, came to mind, “To sit with a dog on a hillside on a glorious afternoon is to be back in Eden, where doing nothing was not boring – it was peace. Dogs are our link to paradise. They don’t know evil or jealousy or discontent.”
With those words in mind we silently strode along, Reuben leading the way. The Mt. Roberts trail climbed gradually through a hardwood forest, eventually claiming the ridge at about 2,000 feet. There were several viewpoints along the way but on this day the only vistas were a thick cloud cover and a sheet of snow. This was one of those climbs with several false summits, when you think you’ve achieved the apex of the mountain. Then you look up, the trail continues and you say “Oh no, I have to keep climbing upward!” We hiked along in silence, passing through a forest of scrub hardwood that seemed to have spent many years battling wind, ice, drought, possibly even fire. When we finally neared the true summit we entered a stunning spruce woodland. Fresh snow graced the boughs and icicles dangled downward – the perfect holiday scene. What changed in the ecology of the mountain, mangy hardwoods to beautifully groomed spruce? A question for the ecologist.
At 2.5 miles, after a two-hour leisurely climb, we reached the summit of Mt Roberts. On clear day we would have had glorious views of the Ossipee Range, but today the mountains were draped in a blanket of clouds and snow. Not wanting to linger, we continued our undertaking on the High Ridge Trail, which could take us all the way to Mt. Shaw, 5.3 miles away. With the unbroken trail I knew it would be risky to attempt to reach Mt. Shaw and then have another 7-mile hike back to the car. I pulled out the map and decided to take the Faraway Mt. trail, which would lead Reuben and me to the Cold Spring Trail and eventually the parking lot.
The High Ridge Trail is aptly named because it traverses the upper reaches of the conservation area. It follows the crest of the mountain range, which is actually the remains of a now extinct volcano, called a ring dike. If you were to view the Ossipee Range from above it would look like a giant circle, 40 miles around. What exists today is what’s left of this now extinct volcano. The mountain range is the subsurface remains of the magma chamber and the center of the mountain range is the bottom of the caldera, the volcanic cone that collapsed. The Ossipee Range is one of the best known and most studied ring dike volcanic formations in the east.
With this geological history in mind, I continued to break trail along the High Ridge Trail, which at one time carried visitors to the summit of Rodgers Mountain via horse and carriage. This wide trail is one of many old carriage roads winding through the property. Reuben trailed behind me, taking the easy way, while I broke trail. He occasionally darted off into the woods to chase a spruce grouse that was lying peacefully in the snow, or following the scent of some critter whose prints left a clear path through the woods: deer, fox, coyote, squirrels and turkeys. As I watched him follow the tracks, his nose plowing through the snow, I mused about all the paths traced in the snow. What a wonderful time to be outdoors in this beautiful setting.
When we reached the trail junction with the Faraway Mountain Trail – another carriage road – we began the long decent to Shannon Pond and the parking lot. The trail made long sweeping switchbacks as we cruised downward, occasionally bushwhacking through the open woods, making the descent shorter. If you are interested in bushwhacking and learning how to use a map and compass, this is the place: open woods, plenty of trails and maps are available at the LRCT offices, 156 Dane Road, Center Harbor. Our bushwhack brought us to the Cold Spring Trail, which led out to the parking area, passing the Copp cellar hole, the long-gone home of one of the first inhabitants in the area. We arrived at our truck in plenty of time to make it home before dark. We covered about 9 miles in 6 hours, a good day hike in winter conditions.
The Castle in the Clouds Conservation Area provides 30 miles of trails, many are carriage roads constructed in the early 20th century by Thomas Gustave Plant, a wealthy businessman who built the castle mansion as his summer retreat he called Lucknow. After Plant’s death in 1941, the land was sold to a series of several different investors. The LRTC acquired the 5,381-acre property in 2002. It has been conserved for public recreation, wildlife and habitat conservation, along with the protection of this natural and historic landmark in the Lakes Region. LRTC established the Castle Preservation Society, which owns and manages the historic building and surrounding 135 acres, and the LRCT owns the remaining 5,246 acres.
You can reach the Castle in the Clouds Conservation Area by driving north on Rt. 25 to Moultonborough, turning right onto Rt. 109. Follow Rt. 109 to the junction of Rt. 171. After driving a short distance on Rt. 171 look for Ossipee Park Rd. and turn left. This road will take you to the parking lot. Here on a large kiosk is posted a map with the trails. Better yet, you can stop at the Lakes Region Conservation Trust offices on Rt. 25B in Center Harbor and pick up a map. They also have hiking maps available for their other properties. For anyone interested in hiking all five summits and 30 miles of designated trails the LRCT offers a Hiker Achievement patch. All trails are very well marked with plenty of signage to keep you on the trail. For more information you can always call LRCT at 253-3301 or email at lrct@lrct.org.
Gordon would like to hear from you, especially if you would like to recommend a trail for him and Reuben to explore. He can be reached at forestpd@metrocast.net
