MEREDITH — During the month of October, the League of NH Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery is excited to announce their 6th Annual Pumpkin Patch to honor our state fruit.
Pumpkins are believed to have originated in Central America over 7,500 years ago, and come in a variety of colors. The best part about our glass pumpkins is that they never rot.
Glass pumpkins from various League-juried artists will be featured. If you love autumn, be sure to stop in and treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind glass pumpkin. All pumpkins will be for sale, and they make perfect seasonal gifts or home décor.
To inquire about this year’s exhibit, call 603-279-7920 or stop into the Gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith.
For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org.
