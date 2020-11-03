LACONIA—Join Lakes Region Public Access Television at 10 p.m. this Friday and Saturday night (November 6 & 7) for LRPA After Dark presentation of 1951s musical comedy At War With the Army, starring the classic comedy team of Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis.
Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis made 16 movies together over the span of their careers. At War With the Army was their third movie, but their first starring vehicle.
Not a subscriber? Then watch online at live.lrpa.org to catch all the fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.