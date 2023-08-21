MOULTONBOROUGH — The public is invited to the 13th annual Barbara Hunt Memorial Harvest Supper to be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at the Moultonborough Function Hall, otherwise known as The Lion’s Club building, 139 Old Route 109.
The proceeds from this event are earmarked to support the Moultonborough Sandwich Senior Meals program, which provides on-site, take out and meals-on-wheels services to seniors in the Moultonborough/Sandwich area. In 2022, the program provided more than 30,000 meals.
The buffet style meal will feature smoked shoulder with all the trimmings, your choice of beverage and Donna’s special apple crisp for dessert.
There will be door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and an assortment of gift cards and gift items to be raffled during the event.
Advance reservations are required and can be made by calling 603-476-5110 Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m., with buffet service available.
Raffles and gift items will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m.
The Senior Meals program has been serving the Moultonborough and Sandwich communities for more than 20 years. The program depends upon public funding and the generosity of organizations and individuals to sustain its mission of effective outreach to seniors.
This year, the proceeds from the dinner will be matched by a matching fund grant to benefit the program.
To provide an item for the raffle or make a contribution to the program, call the Senior Meals program at 603-476-5110 Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
