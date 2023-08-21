MOULTONBOROUGH — The public is invited to the 13th annual Barbara Hunt Memorial Harvest Supper to be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at the Moultonborough Function Hall, otherwise known as The Lion’s Club building, 139 Old Route 109.

The proceeds from this event are earmarked to support the Moultonborough Sandwich Senior Meals program, which provides on-site, take out and meals-on-wheels services to seniors in the Moultonborough/Sandwich area. In 2022, the program provided more than 30,000 meals.

