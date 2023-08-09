CANTERBURY — The news about monarch butterflies this year continues to be discouraging, but the 11th annual New Hampshire Monarch Festival from late August to early September will provide hands-on tools and advice on how families can improve the habitat for migrating monarchs and other vital pollinators, all while giving kids fun ways to celebrate and learn about these creatures.
In spite of almost 30 years of efforts across the United States by citizen scientists and communities to provide more milkweed habitat for the annual migration, the monarch butterfly population is not "out of the woods" yet. The bad news is that the total forest area occupied by monarchs overwintering in Mexico decreased by 22% from last year, to the second lowest level since 2014.
For perspective, the entire population could fit within Petals in the Pines' seven and a half acres — with room to spare, according to MonarchWatch.org.
The Monarch Festival, held annually at Petals in the Pines since 2013, focuses on increasing public awareness of the monarch’s plight and ways for families to help them. After 10 years of hosting a one-day festival, the event will now be available in a choice of two-hour time slots spread over two long weekends.
Online reservations are required. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Available time slots are: Fridays, Aug. 25 and Sept. 8, from 1:15 to 3:30 p.m.; Saturdays, Aug. 26 and Sept. 9, from 9:15 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 to 3:30 p.m.; and Sundays, Aug. 27 and Sept. 10, from 1:15 to 3:30 p.m.
The festival will include kids’ activities and games related to the monarch’s life-cycle and migration, a butterfly “Tale Trail,” monarch tagging (if any are emerging), book readings, two labyrinths, “Ask-a-Master-Gardener” table, free milkweed seeds, two miles of woodland trails and garden paths and hundreds of flower varieties. All who wish to wear butterfly wings/costumes are encouraged to do so.
