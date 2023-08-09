CANTERBURY — The news about monarch butterflies this year continues to be discouraging, but the 11th annual New Hampshire Monarch Festival from late August to early September will provide hands-on tools and advice on how families can improve the habitat for migrating monarchs and other vital pollinators, all while giving kids fun ways to celebrate and learn about these creatures.

In spite of almost 30 years of efforts across the United States by citizen scientists and communities to provide more milkweed habitat for the annual migration, the monarch butterfly population is not "out of the woods" yet. The bad news is that the total forest area occupied by monarchs overwintering in Mexico decreased by 22% from last year, to the second lowest level since 2014.

