FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Every year since 1998, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots have been celebrating those who give their time to help others. The program was originally known as the Community Quarterback Awards and were presented to those who exemplify leadership, dedication and a commitment to improving their communities through volunteerism.
In 2011, the awards were renamed in honor of the late Myra Kraft who committed her life to volunteering. As part of the New England Patriots Foundation’s ongoing Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, the Kraft family traditionally hosts a special ceremony at Gillette Stadium to celebrate the honorees.
On Friday, Oct. 30, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots hosted a virtual ceremony to celebrate 26 volunteers from all across New England. Twenty-five organizations received grants of $10,000 in honor of their outstanding volunteers and one grand prize winner received a surprise $25,000 donation.
Colleen Garrity was recognized as a 2020 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winner. In honor of his dedication to volunteering, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will make a $10,000 donation to the nonprofit she founded, the Belknap House.
In response to a growing trend in her community, Colleen help found the Belknap House in 2014 as a temporary shelter for families experiencing homelessness.
“When families find themselves homeless, children are negatively impacted, through no fault of their own,” said Colleen. “Seeing families with young children sleeping in cars and tents or walking the streets because they have no place to go, is heart breaking.”
“Families need places, such as, Belknap House to help them through their homeless crisis and to stabilize the family unit,” Colleen continued. “Belknap House strives to provide a warm and caring home for families to help them feel safe and secure.”
For more information on the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards, please visit www.patriots.com/community.
