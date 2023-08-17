It is getting tiresome to read the pro-Donald Trump letters in almost every issue of this paper. Example, Aug. 12 letter from Tony Boutin of Gilford.
It is truly amazing that people do not see Donald Trump and his minions as the criminals they are. The question is not how could we prosecute a former president, but how did he get elected as president in the first place? With the help of Russian friends, by lying and cheating and bribes to interfere with Hillary Clinton's campaign. He is an embarrassment to our country.
All his life he has cheated the system ... honesty, integrity, honor and proper behavior have never been part of his personality. He has always "bought" people to get what he wants and he has a long history of not paying those he hires. A lawsuit against him would be too expensive as he plays his deny and delay game, so they often drop their claims. Read "TRUMPED" for more on this.
He deserves each and every indictment so far and we cannot wait until New York State also goes after him for tax evasion and fraud with regard to his property evaluations.
This evil man needs to be removed from society and put into prison.
How can any citizen possibly think he is doing anything to make their lives better? It is all about using taxpayers money to pad his pockets and further his ambition. Recall Ivanka's deal with China, Jared's Saudi Arabia billions, excessive fees for secret service to stay at his property, etc.
Wake up people. Republicans need to find another candidate who does not have such a reprehensible record and reputation.
Joe Biden has done many good things for unemployment, our infrastructure, environmental protection and helping those in need.
