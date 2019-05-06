WOLFEBORO – One of the most important aspects of any nonprofit institution is the strength of its relationships with local businesses, which underscores the intent behind Wright Museum’s Business Partner program.
In this program, which will feature one partnership each month, the museum will work with local businesses to enhance their respective offerings and promote one another.
In May, Wright Museum’s business partner is Winnipesaukee Winery/1810 House, which will provide one complimentary wine tasting to guests, age 21 and over, who have visited the museum. To redeem the complimentary wine tasting, individuals need only show their Wright Museum admission sticker.
According to Stephanie Buell, who manages the program at the museum, it is important to work closely with local businesses.
“We want to create goodwill with local businesses and provide better experiences for anyone who visits us or the area,” she said. “I’m excited to work with Winnipesaukee Winery/1810 House and hope people take advantage of this offer.”
To learn more about the program, or become a partner, contact Buell at (603) 569-1212, or visit wrightmuseum.org.
The region’s leading resource for educators and learners of all ages on World War II, Wright Museum features more than 14,000 items in its collection that are representative of both the homefront and battlefield.
