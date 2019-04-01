New Hampshire is an excellent environment to live and work. No wonder our unemployment rate is consistently among the lowest in the country.
Yet, with so many people currently employed here, it can be difficult for employers to find qualified and skilled employees. In addition, New Hampshire’s advanced manufacturing, health care, construction and infrastructure, hospitality and IT companies are growing rapidly, creating an employment gap whereby employers are challenged to hire enough trained workers to meet demand.
To help close the hospitality industry gap in workforce needs – which includes employers in hotels/resorts/inns, restaurant/food service, event/meeting, and beverage fields – with skilled and educated employees, Lakes Region Community College is partnering with ApprenticeshipNH to host a Registered Apprenticeship Workshop.
New Hampshire businesses and community members are encouraged to join the discussion, which will focus on the positive impact apprenticeship programs have on the partnering businesses, as well as the benefits apprentices receive from participating.
ApprenticeshipNH is a way to access affordable education and provides an opportunity for students to learn while they earn. Registered apprenticeships connects job-seekers looking to learn new skills with employers looking for qualified workers. If individuals are looking for a new career or to enhance their existing career, an apprenticeship is one way to achieve this. It offers those not currently working (but want to be), or with limited education or experience, an apprenticeship opportunity to get the skills needed to land a new job or that supervisor position. The program is a crucial component in solving the challenges of the workforce in New Hampshire.
Attendees of this workshop will learn how the $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration can be used to help create [or enhance] partnerships with businesses in the Hospitality Industry with the Lakes Region Community College, through the development of Registered Apprenticeship programs. Examples of successful models across the state will be shared, and time will be provided for you to network and discuss workforce challenges and share best practices.
This event will be held Wednesday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., in the Computer Arts and Technology Center, room 216 at Lakes Region Community College. RSVP at email: apprenticeshipusanh@ccsnh.edu or call: 603.230.3526. Refreshments will be provided.
To learn more about the program and how to participate in this initiative, contact Professor Patrick Hall, Chair of the Hotel, Restaurant, and Culinary Arts degree programs at phall@ccsnh.edu .
