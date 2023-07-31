MEREDITH — NHTrust recently announced that two of its financial advisors are tracking in the top tier of advisors nationally.
Kimberly Place, vice president, and Brandy Mohan, made the tracking list of the Top 50 advisors in the country year-to-date by Infinex Financial Advisors.
Elite Advisor status is granted annually to the Top 50 Infinex advisors nationwide. Currently, there are 1,028 advisors in the national standings.
Status is based on revenue production and good standing for all risk and compliance measurements. Place has held the honor of Infinex Elite Advisor for several years now. Currently, Place is ranked number 66; Mohan, number 30.
“Both Kim and Brandy have earned the trust of their clients by working closely with them and customizing financial solutions that work best for each client’s financial goals,” said Steve Palmer, NHTrust senior vice president, senior client relationship officer. “I’m excited to see where each one ends up at the end of the year but have no reason to believe they both won’t be in the Top 50.”
Mohan joined as a financial advisor in 2018 works out of NHTrust’s Meredith office. She graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a bachelor's degree and has earned her designation as certified retirement counselor. She has volunteered with a number of nonprofits including Concord Hospital’s Rock N’ Race as a participant and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Place, who works out of the NHTrust Concord office, also joined in 2018 and holds a degree from Champlain College and is a graduate of the American College of Financial Planning. She has earned designations as a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor and Chartered Financial Consultant. She currently volunteers her time with the United Leukodystrophy Foundation, Concord Hospital’s Rock N' Race as a participant and Hunters Hope Foundation.
