TILTON — On June 30, a time capsule will be buried at Riverfront Park, to be opened in 50 years.
Businesses interested in being included in the time capsule should submit a photo in front of the business with the employees, a list the names of everyone in the picture, a description of the business and how long it has been in Tilton, the business address, a menu or price list, and a state about what the business would like people in 2069 to know about their 2019 experiences.
The due date for submissions is May 24, to Cindy Reinartz at Tilton Town Hall, 257 Main St.
