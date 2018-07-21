LACONIA — Jay Bolduc is the managing operator of the Laconia T-Bones and Cactus Jack’s on Union Avenue. Though that was not the job, and Laconia is not the city, in which he thought he would be working.
Bolduc grew up in Manchester, where he learned a work ethic by watching his mom work three jobs to provide for her children. He graduated from Manchester West High, then went on to earn a degree in marketing and entrepreneurship from Syracuse University.
“I planned on getting a job in Boston, working for a large company,” he said. And that’s exactly what he did. But there was a problem – he didn’t like it as much as he thought he would. While he was working in Boston, he was moonlighting as a weekend bartender at Cactus Jack’s restaurant in Manchester, where he had worked as a high schooler to save money for college. And after a year of living his big city life, a management position opened up within Great NH Restaurants, the parent company of Cactus Jack’s. So he took it, which led him on a path that would have shocked his high-school self.
“I certainly didn’t intend to still be employed with them 22 years later,” he said. “I decided to take it instead of pursuing my real career, which I didn’t like.”
In 2005, he became manager of the Cactus Jack’s in Manchester. Then, a few years later, he was named the manager of the recently-opened stores in Laconia. He was in his 20s then and intended to continue living in Manchester. But the Lakes Region got under his skin.
“Through my work here, I started to realize all of the things that the Lakes Region had to offer,” he said. And, as he approached 30, he began to tire of bar hopping.
So, after two and a half years of commuting, Bolduc and his wife, Lindsay – who grew up in Sanbornton – moved into a rental on Elm Street while they shopped for a house. Again, it went against their plan, but they ended up buying a home that they used to walk past while they were renting.
“We had originally intended on living a little closer to 93, but we loved Laconia so much that it made sense,” he said. “I think it’s a fantastic city to live in, with the three lakes, and it’s really close to my job.”
He did have to give up one thing, though, in trading Manchester for Laconia. Late in the evening, there’s but one place to go if he wants to get a drink or a bite to eat.
“One of the biggest adjustments, when I get out of work, it’s eight, nine o’clock, our only choice of going out to dinner is coming back to this place.” Though that’s an academic discussion at this point, since he and Lindsay welcomed triplets into their home a little more than a year ago.
Even before the babies, though, Bolduc said he’s fine with that tradeoff.
“I feel like I came up at the right time, 27 or 28, that was fine for me.”
