CONCORD – The U.S. Small Business Administration is seeking 20 small business owners in the Lakes Region to participate
in the 2019 Emerging Leaders Initiative that will give them an opportunity to develop a three-year,
tailored strategic growth plan for their businesses. The program is free and provides firms with the
organizational structure, resource network and assistance needed to build a sustainable business of
size and scale. It begins in April at the Franklin Savings Bank’s Community Learning Center in Tilton
and is delivered in 13 sessions held every other Tuesday morning through October.
Over the course of seven months, participants are given the opportunity to work with experienced mentors and develop
connections with their peers, community leaders, and the financial community.
The curriculum is specifically designed to stimulate and support the expansion of a business by exploring new markets, increasing revenues, and building capacity. Emerging Leaders delivers advanced training and provides strategies to assist firms in accessing new avenues of capital, providing practical tools for business development, and establishing a network of government resources and
business leaders that can assist their businesses.
To be considered, firms must have annual revenues of at least $250,000, have three years of operations and at least one employee. Some examples of past participating businesses include manufacturers, retail/wholesalers, contractors, professional services and food service.
To be considered for the class, fill out the online registration at interise.org/SBAemergingleaders, by March 8.
More details about the Emerging Leaders Initiative are available at www.sba.gov/emergingleaders or you can reach out to the SBA office by emailing rachael.roderick@sba.gov
or greta.johansson@sba.gov or calling 603-225-1400.
