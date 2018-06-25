MEREDITH — LIFE Medi Spa, a brand-new Medical Spa, has opened in Meredith. LIFE stands for lasers, injectables, facials, esthetics.
LIFE Medi Spa is located at 3 Winona Rd, Suite 1B. Founders Staci McCarthy, RN (formerly of Meredith Bay Laser) and Darlaine Laviolette, CNM, APRN have partnered to create a full service spa that provides non-invasive cosmetic, medical and aesthetic solutions for their clients.
LIFE boasts a brand new 2018 state-of-the-art laser. The Candela GentleMax Pro laser is considered by industry experts as the Gold Standard for laser hair removal and offers a wide variety of other treatments including skin rejuvenation, facial and leg veins, pigmented lesions and toenail fungus.
One of the benefits of a cosmetic laser is that it is a non-invasive procedure delivering measurable results without the down time.
“It is quite impressive to see the outcome of laser services and aesthetic medicine in general. From its simple application and excellent results to the confidence it restores in our clients as they complete their treatments.” Laviolette said.
LIFE offers Botox for the treatment of fine lines and wrinkles in addition to the entire line of Juvederm Dermal fillers, clinically used to improve the appearance of aging. Kybella is offered for permanent fat destruction that targets the fat under the chin.
Laviolette and McCarthy are joined by Stephanie Groleau, aesthetician and make-up artist. Some additional services include natural and medical approaches to skin care including chemical peels, facials, waxing, lash and brow tinting, and product lines including Skin Medica, Mad Hippie and Young Living. The services at LIFE are provided by highly trained licensed medical professionals.
“My passion for aesthetic medicine has evolved over the last 10 years of serving my clients in the Lakes Region and I am so excited to be offering my services at such a beautiful new facility. Our attention to detail and dedication to client satisfaction at LIFE will set us apart from other places and we look forward to serving our community where the three of us live,” said McCarthy.
Call to book your free consultation or appointment, 603-232-9008. Follow them on Facebook and find them on the web at www.lifemedispanh.com.
Everyone is welcome to join them on June 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. for the grand opening celebration of LIFE Medi Spa. There will be product samples, free giveaways, light hors d'oeuvres and refreshments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.