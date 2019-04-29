FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank is accepting applications for its Fund for Community Advancement until May 30. All grant applications must be postmarked by this date for consideration and can be mailed, hand delivered to any branch location, or emailed to mybanker@fsbnh.bank.
Eligible organizations must be recognized as tax exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or be a school, municipality or other subdivision of government. Areas of support include affordable housing, education, health care, social services, arts and humanities, human services, and programs serving children, adolescents, elders, and single-parent families. In addition, priority will be given to programs serving low to moderate income families and individuals.
Organizations in Alexandria, Belmont, Boscawen, Bristol, Franklin, Gilford, Gilmanton, Hill, Laconia, Merrimack, New Hampton, Northfield, Sanbornton and Tilton are invited to apply. The fund may also provide support for projects in other surrounding communities.
For more information about the FSB Fund for Community Advancement as well as how to apply, visit www.fsbnh.bank. Contact Rene Baldini, administrative and human resources assistant, at 603-934-8327 or Renee.Baldini@fsbnh.bank.
To learn more about Franklin Savings Bank, calling 800-372-4445, or visiting www.fsbnh.bank, or follow the bank on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
