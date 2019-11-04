CONCORD — The Pickering House in Wolfeboro is among five New Hampshire hotels and resorts ranked best in New England in the 2019 Conde Nast Readers’ Choice Awards. Wentworth by the Sea in New Castle and the Omni Mount Washington in Bretton Woods made the list of Top 25 Resorts in New England, while The Picking House, The Glen House in Gorham and The Hotel Portsmouth were included among the Top 30 Hotels in New England.
“From our wild Great North Woods and White Mountains to our beautiful Lakes Region and Seacoast, these recognitions are truly a testament to the Granite State’s tremendous statewide lodging options and destinations,” said Taylor Caswell, commissioner, New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
Conde Nast readers voted Wentworth by the Sea seventh, and the Omni Mount Washington 16th, on the list of Top 25 Resorts in New England. Readers voted the Pickering House 17th, The Glen House 26th, and The Hotel Portsmouth 28th on the list of Top 30 Hotels in New England. More than 600,000 votes were cast in the Readers’ Choice Awards.
Voters had the chance to rate their favorite destinations in 13 categories. Along with Manchester and Concord, which were included in the “cities” category, 21 New Hampshire hotels and resorts were nominated for the ballot.
For more information about New Hampshire tourism, call 603-271-2665 or visit www.visitnh.gov.
