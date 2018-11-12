CONCORD — New Hampshire radio and television stations and personalities were honored recently at the 2018 Granite Mikes, presented by the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters.

Dozens of stations and individuals were recognized, including Broadcaster of the Year Dan Mitchell, radio broadcaster for WKBK; WMUR TV as Television Station of the Year; and Wolfeboro's WLKZ-FM as Radio Station of the Year.

There were 261 entries in 20 categories, and the work was judged by the Idaho Association of Broadcasters.

WLKZ also earned a merit mention in the radio Commercial Campaign category for "Say it in stitches," in radio Local Special Program or Event for coverage of the 36th Annual Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, and first place in radio Public Service Campaign of the Year for the Lakes Region Children’s Auction.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Public Affairs/Talk

Radio

MERIT WKBK

FIRST – WNHN-LPFM

Television

MERIT - WMUR-TV – Close-Up

FIRST – WENH/NH Public Radio – Roads to Recovery

Spot News

Radio

MERIT WBNH-LP 

FIRST – NHPR-FM – Gun Policy Debate

Television

MERIT - WMUR-TV – October Floods

FIRST – WMUR-TV – July Flooding

Documentary News

Radio

MERIT- NH Public Radio – The State of the Free State

FIRST – NH Public Radio – Rural Doctor Surrenders License

Television

MERIT - WMUR-TV – Bullying in Schools

FIRST – WMUR-TV – Babies Born Addicted

Feature Story

Radio

MERIT – WVMJ/WMWV – The Perfect Spot for Ice Fishing

FIRST – NH Public Radio – Synchronized Swimming

Television

MERIT - WMUR-TV – NH Chronicle – Victoria Arlen

FIRST - WMUR-TV – NH Chronicle – Janitor Kevin Freeman

Newscast

Radio

MERIT – WTSN – Noon News

FIRST – WZID – Peggy James

Television

MERIT -WMUR-TV – News 9 Tonight

FIRST – WMUR-TV – News 9 at Six

Play-by-Play

Radio

MERIT -WTSV – NH Boys Basketball

FIRST – WBNH-LP – NH Girls Basketball State Championship

Television

FIRST – WYCU – NHIAA Division III Boys Basketball Championship

Sports Feature

Radio

MERIT - WBNH-LP Foxx on Sports

FIRST – WGIR-AM – Jack Heath Interviews Local Coaches

Television

MERIT - WMUR-TV – NH Chronicle – Mountain Mud Run

FIRST – WMUR-TV – NH Chronicle – Behind the Manchester Marathon

Air Personality

Radio

MERIT - WZID-FM – Heather Bishop 

FIRST – WFNQ – Mike Haze

Television

MERIT

WMUR-TV – Chronicle – Erin Fehlau

FIRST – WMUR-TV – Chronicle – Sean McDonald

Morning Show Team – radio category only

Radio

MERIT – WTPL – Good Morning NH

FIRST – WZID – Neal and Marga, NH in the Morning

Station Promotional Announcement

Radio

MERIT – WVMJ/WMWV – 4th Annual Summer Solstace Sizzle

FIRST – WGIR/WHEB-FM – Morning Buzz, Kelly Brown Parody Songs

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV – NH Idol

FIRST – WMUR-TV – Year Ender 2017

Individual Commercial

Radio

MERIT – WZID – Haunted Acres 

FIRST – WBYY – Zachs Lobster Tail

Television

MERIT – WPTZ/WNNE – Brown Furniture

FIRST – WMUR-TV – Al Terry Plumbing

Commercial Campaign

Radio

MERIT – WLKZ – Say it in stitches

FIRST – WNTK-FM Marsh Brothers Deli

Television

MERIT - WMUR-TV Al Terry Plumbing

FIRST – WPTZ- WNNE – Math + Science = Success

Public Service Announcement

Radio

MERIT – WBNH-LP – Bedford Hockey Fundraising Dinner

FIRST – WFNQ – Awareness for Adalyn

Television

MERIT - WMUR-TV – Keep your hydrants clear

FIRST – WMUR-TV – Drug Take Back

Best Use of Digital Media

Radio

MERIT – NH Public Radio – Digital news and podcasts

FIRST – WNTK 

Television

FIRST – WMUR-TV- Digital Storytelling

Best Station Promotion

Radio

MERIT – WGXL – Get a room

FIRST – WHDQ – Buzz Word of the Day

Television

FIRST – WMUR-TV – NH Idol

Local Special Program/Event

Radio

MERIT- WLKZ – 36th Annual Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction

FIRST – WHEB/WGIR – 2018 Blacksmith Ride for Life

Television

MERIT -WENH – NHPTV – Our Hometown Milford

FIRST – WMUR-TV – Drug Take Back Day

LP-FM

Radio

MERIT – WNHN – Jazz Blues and Progressive Talk

FIRST – WBNH – Public Safety Radio and More

Public Service Campaign of the Year

Radio

MERIT – WZID – Art Fest

FIRST – WLKZ / WZEI – Lakes Region Children’s Auction

Television

FIRST – WMUR-TV – Home at Last

ABOVE AND BEYOND AWARD:

Radio - WNHN, Fred Portnoy,

Station of the Year

Radio

MERIT - WZID

FIRST - WLKZ

Television

FIRST – WMUR-TV

