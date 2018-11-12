CONCORD — New Hampshire radio and television stations and personalities were honored recently at the 2018 Granite Mikes, presented by the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters.
Dozens of stations and individuals were recognized, including Broadcaster of the Year Dan Mitchell, radio broadcaster for WKBK; WMUR TV as Television Station of the Year; and Wolfeboro's WLKZ-FM as Radio Station of the Year.
There were 261 entries in 20 categories, and the work was judged by the Idaho Association of Broadcasters.
WLKZ also earned a merit mention in the radio Commercial Campaign category for "Say it in stitches," in radio Local Special Program or Event for coverage of the 36th Annual Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, and first place in radio Public Service Campaign of the Year for the Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
The full list of winners is as follows:
Public Affairs/Talk
Radio
MERIT WKBK
FIRST – WNHN-LPFM
Television
MERIT - WMUR-TV – Close-Up
FIRST – WENH/NH Public Radio – Roads to Recovery
Spot News
Radio
MERIT WBNH-LP
FIRST – NHPR-FM – Gun Policy Debate
Television
MERIT - WMUR-TV – October Floods
FIRST – WMUR-TV – July Flooding
Documentary News
Radio
MERIT- NH Public Radio – The State of the Free State
FIRST – NH Public Radio – Rural Doctor Surrenders License
Television
MERIT - WMUR-TV – Bullying in Schools
FIRST – WMUR-TV – Babies Born Addicted
Feature Story
Radio
MERIT – WVMJ/WMWV – The Perfect Spot for Ice Fishing
FIRST – NH Public Radio – Synchronized Swimming
Television
MERIT - WMUR-TV – NH Chronicle – Victoria Arlen
FIRST - WMUR-TV – NH Chronicle – Janitor Kevin Freeman
Newscast
Radio
MERIT – WTSN – Noon News
FIRST – WZID – Peggy James
Television
MERIT -WMUR-TV – News 9 Tonight
FIRST – WMUR-TV – News 9 at Six
Play-by-Play
Radio
MERIT -WTSV – NH Boys Basketball
FIRST – WBNH-LP – NH Girls Basketball State Championship
Television
FIRST – WYCU – NHIAA Division III Boys Basketball Championship
Sports Feature
Radio
MERIT - WBNH-LP Foxx on Sports
FIRST – WGIR-AM – Jack Heath Interviews Local Coaches
Television
MERIT - WMUR-TV – NH Chronicle – Mountain Mud Run
FIRST – WMUR-TV – NH Chronicle – Behind the Manchester Marathon
Air Personality
Radio
MERIT - WZID-FM – Heather Bishop
FIRST – WFNQ – Mike Haze
Television
MERIT
WMUR-TV – Chronicle – Erin Fehlau
FIRST – WMUR-TV – Chronicle – Sean McDonald
Morning Show Team – radio category only
Radio
MERIT – WTPL – Good Morning NH
FIRST – WZID – Neal and Marga, NH in the Morning
Station Promotional Announcement
Radio
MERIT – WVMJ/WMWV – 4th Annual Summer Solstace Sizzle
FIRST – WGIR/WHEB-FM – Morning Buzz, Kelly Brown Parody Songs
Television
MERIT – WMUR-TV – NH Idol
FIRST – WMUR-TV – Year Ender 2017
Individual Commercial
Radio
MERIT – WZID – Haunted Acres
FIRST – WBYY – Zachs Lobster Tail
Television
MERIT – WPTZ/WNNE – Brown Furniture
FIRST – WMUR-TV – Al Terry Plumbing
Commercial Campaign
Radio
MERIT – WLKZ – Say it in stitches
FIRST – WNTK-FM Marsh Brothers Deli
Television
MERIT - WMUR-TV Al Terry Plumbing
FIRST – WPTZ- WNNE – Math + Science = Success
Public Service Announcement
Radio
MERIT – WBNH-LP – Bedford Hockey Fundraising Dinner
FIRST – WFNQ – Awareness for Adalyn
Television
MERIT - WMUR-TV – Keep your hydrants clear
FIRST – WMUR-TV – Drug Take Back
Best Use of Digital Media
Radio
MERIT – NH Public Radio – Digital news and podcasts
FIRST – WNTK
Television
FIRST – WMUR-TV- Digital Storytelling
Best Station Promotion
Radio
MERIT – WGXL – Get a room
FIRST – WHDQ – Buzz Word of the Day
Television
FIRST – WMUR-TV – NH Idol
Local Special Program/Event
Radio
MERIT- WLKZ – 36th Annual Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction
FIRST – WHEB/WGIR – 2018 Blacksmith Ride for Life
Television
MERIT -WENH – NHPTV – Our Hometown Milford
FIRST – WMUR-TV – Drug Take Back Day
LP-FM
Radio
MERIT – WNHN – Jazz Blues and Progressive Talk
FIRST – WBNH – Public Safety Radio and More
Public Service Campaign of the Year
Radio
MERIT – WZID – Art Fest
FIRST – WLKZ / WZEI – Lakes Region Children’s Auction
Television
FIRST – WMUR-TV – Home at Last
ABOVE AND BEYOND AWARD:
Radio - WNHN, Fred Portnoy,
Station of the Year
Radio
MERIT - WZID
FIRST - WLKZ
Television
FIRST – WMUR-TV
Log In
