FRANKLIN — More than 20 employees at Watts Water Technologies have earned advanced manufacturing certificates through an innovative partnership with Lakes Region Community College of Laconia.
The Franklin-based employees completed a 15-month-long program where an LRCC instructor conducted classes onsite at Watts’ manufacturing facility in Franklin. Upon completing the program, graduates were able to advance their careers by gaining new skills in high-tech manufacturing.
“After this class, the job become a career for me,” said Jonathan J. Rodgers, who works at the Franklin plant. “This course gave me all kinds of opportunities that I would never have had. I wouldn’t be where I am today without Mike and this course.”
Course instructor Michael LaBrecque passed away just as the course concluded in December. LaBrecque, a former Watts employee and architect of the course, was on the minds of many during a graduation ceremony on April 25.
“I know that Mike worked really hard and he’d be proud of today’s graduates,” said Jeff Powers, Watts’ Franklin Plant Director. “We are grateful to Mike and to everyone who contributed to this program.”
Watts, which makes plumbing parts and equipment in Franklin, recently invested significant funds to update its machines and manufacturing equipment in a renovation that increased production and modernized its operations. The upgrade left many Watts employees in need of additional training. LaBrecque and others, including Watts’ Adam Plummer, stepped in with an outside-of-the box idea — offer an LRCC program onsite in Franklin to mitigate travel for students.
Still, students had to balance work, school, and life at home.
“It made for a more challenging day,” said Watts’ Jeff Farmer. “But, it will help me in my career at Watts.”
In May 2016, Watts matched a $55,000 grant from the NH Job Training Fund to launch the effort. The program is part of Watts’ and its partners’ efforts to encourage careers in high-tech manufacturing. The manufacturing industry makes up about 19 percent of New Hampshire’s economy and the demand for skilled workers is high.
Franklin Mayor Tony Giunta spoke at the graduation ceremony and offered a proclamation, naming April 25, 2018, as “"WATTS Advanced Manufacturing Graduates' DAY".
Also attending and offering remarks were Ken Merrifield, state Commissioner of Labor; Alan Punches, vice-president of Academic & Community Affairs and LRCC; Will Arvelo, state Division Director, Economics and Development; and Paul Fisher, Watts’ senior vice-president of Global Operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.