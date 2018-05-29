CENTER HARBOR — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani agents and their families recently walked the beaches and even took to the water to clean up Center Harbor Boat Launch as part of the first annual Lake Winnipesaukee Spring Clean Up. Verani also sponsored the event through VeraniCARES, which engages Verani Realty agents and employees in philanthropy and social development.
The first annual Lake Winnipesaukee Clean Up involved dozens of community members and covered towns throughout the Lakes Region, including Gilford, Laconia, Alton Bay, Meredith, Moultonborough, Tuftonboro, and Wolfeboro. Volunteers celebrated their accomplishments with a barbeque and raffles for prizes at the end of the day.
“The towns around Lake Winnipesaukee are a tight knit community, and we loved the idea of coming together with our neighbors to get our shores ready for summer,” said Kath Blake, Regional Manager of Verani Realty’s Moultonborough office. “We’re passionate about living by the lake, so we were excited to participate in the first of what will hopefully be many spring clean ups to come.”
