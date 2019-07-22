TILTON — U.S. Cellular has promoted Evan Travers to store manager at its Tilton location, 75 Laconia Road.
Travers brings more than three years of wireless experience to his role.
Travers joined U.S. Cellular in 2016 as a retail wireless consultant at the company's Auburn, Maine, store. He attended Southern New Hampshire University and earned a degree in Business Management. He lives in Epsom with his wife, Alicia, and their son, Damon.
Travers enjoys watching and playing various sports with his son, automobiles, and spending time with his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.