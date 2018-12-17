CENTER HARBOR — Scott Rolfe, branch vice-president/manager of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage/Center Harbor, has announced that Carol Mattice and her daughter, Mikaela Mattice, have joined the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Center Harbor Team.
Carol Mattice is a licensed Realtor with more than 15 years of experience in the Lakes Region. She is a certified buyer’s agent and has worked with both buyers and sellers in the primary and vacation home markets.
Carol has lived in the Lakes Region since 1996 and recently moved to Black Cat Island in Moultonborough with her husband, children, and two dogs. Carol’s motto has always been to “live where you play” which allows her to work and enjoy the fabulous activities the Lakes Region has to offer.
Mikaela Mattice is a licensed Realtor who moved to the Lakes Region when she was six months old. After receiving her degree in Business from the University of Western Ontario in Canada, she returned to the Lakes Region. Mikaela’s love of the area, together with her passion for assisting buyers and sellers, made joining Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage a perfect choice. Mikaela enjoys all four seasons and all the wonderful activities the Lakes Region has to offer.
