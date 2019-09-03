WOLFEBORO — Tuesday Renner, MD, has joined the staff of Alton Family Medicine, affiliated with Huggins Hospital. With the addition of Dr. Renner, Alton Family Medicine has grown to include three full-time providers, including Jennifer Tedcastle, PA-C, and Ellen Dennehy, PA-C.
Dr. Renner joins the team with more than 20 years of experience in primary care and is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. She is also a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and New Hampshire Medical Society.
Dr. Renner graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in biology from Mount Union College in Ohio and earned her doctorate of medicine from Medical College of Pennsylvania. She is passionate about preventative care and helping her patients make healthy choices so they can live life to the fullest.
“My mission is to help my patients be well and spend the least amount of time in the hospital possible,” Dr. Renner said. “I work for my patient to help them accomplish their goals.”
She also likes to help educate and empower her patients so they have the tools to make the decisions that will keep them healthy. “The more they understand, the more they can overcome,” Dr. Renner said.
Dr. Renner has lived in New England for more than 20 years, with the exception of a four-year stint in the Air Force at Edwards Air Force Base in California. A native of western Pennsylvania, she fell in love with Northern New England during her residency at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Maine. Dr. Renner lives with her family in Alton.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Renner, call 603-569-7669. For more information about Alton Family Medicine, call 603-875-6151.
