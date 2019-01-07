MEREDITH — Travis P. Cole was recently honored for his work as the 2018 president of the Lakes Region Board of REALTORS.
The local board of REALTORS has 945 members, including appraisers, title services, attorneys, builders, home inspectors, insurance companies and other professionals involved in the real estate industry. As members of the National Association of REALTORS and the New Hampshire Association of REALTORS, their mission is to serve the membership by providing services designed to benefit the community while enhancing the members’ ability to conduct business successfully and promote a professional image. Michele Penner of Peabody & Smith Realty will be the 2019 president.
Cole is a longtime resident of Gilford and has been active in real estate for 15 years. As president of the board, his responsibilities included overseeing meetings and activities, running the organization with cooperation from the chief administrative officer, and keeping in line with state and national objectives. Rob Wichland, co-owner of RE/MAX Bayside stated, “We’re very proud of Travis. It’s nice to see our associates working so hard to keep our membership strong.”
To learn more about RE/MAX Bayside, visit www.BaysideNH.net, or 208 Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith and 604 Main St. in Laconia.
