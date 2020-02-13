MEREDITH — Travis P. Cole was recently named business manager of RE/MAX Bayside. Cole has been a REALTOR since 2005, and worked with RE/MAX Bayside since 2010. He is an active community member as a trustee of Taylor Community, past president of the Lakes Region Board of REALTORS, and a member of Lakes Region Rotary.
His prior experience includes management work in insurance and investment businesses, as well as managing a local landscaping company.
To learn more about RE/MAX Bayside, visit BaysideNH.net.
