GILFORD — Timothy C. Fitzbag, a financial advisor/franchise owner with Ameriprise Financial in Gilford,has been named a recipient of the 2021 Five Star Wealth Manager award by Five Star Professional. The award goes to less than seven percent of the wealth managers in the region based on research administered by Five Star Professional, a third-party research firm.
To receive the 2021 Five Star Wealth Manager award, a wealth manager must meet 10 objective eligibility and evaluation criteria associated with providing quality services to clients including client retention rates, client assets administered, firm review and favorable regulatory and complaint history.
Fitzbag graduated from Bryant University with a degree of bachelor of science in business administration with a concentration in finance. He has 24 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
As a financial advisor, Fitzbag provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients.
For more information, please contact Tim Fitzbag at 603-524-1555 or visit the Ameriprise office at 22 Sawmill Rd.
