TILTON — On Thursday, April 4, Tilton Family Dental will offer dental care free of charge to patients as part of Doctors with a Heart.
“We are pleased to provide dental care for individuals and families in need,” said Dr. J.P. Rabbath, DMD, MAGD. “Too many people put off important dental care because they are uninsured, underinsured, or simply don’t have the money to pay. Doctors with a Heart is one small step to help people get the care they need.”
Free dental care will be offered for people who are not current patients, and do not have dental insurance. Tilton Family Dental will offer dental services including urgent dental care, fillings, oral cancer screenings, x-rays, cleanings, fluoride treatments, and home dental care instruction.
This is the eighth year Dr. Rabbath and Dr. Krothapalli have participated in the Doctors with a Heart program at Tilton Family Dental.
Appointments must be scheduled in advance. When scheduling appointments, the office will conduct a brief health screening to determine appropriate dental care. Appointment availability will be offered on a first come, first served basis.
Dental care will be offered 468 W. Main St. To make an appointment, call 603 286-8618. To learn more, visit www.tiltonfamilydental.com.
“Every day we are honored to care for our patients,” said Dr. Rabbath. “But April 4 is a special day — an opportunity to give something back to our communities and serve those most in need. We consider it a privilege to once again offer this program.”
