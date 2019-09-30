NEW YORK, NY — 'Wine Spectator' has shared the winners of the 2019 Restaurant Awards, honoring the world’s best restaurants for wine. This year, the Restaurant Awards program honors 3,800 dining destinations from the 50 U.S. state and 79 countries internationally.
Restaurant Awards are judged on three levels, the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award.
“We’re pleased to shine a spotlight on the destinations around the world that show devotion to their wine program, while also creating a comprehensive global dining guide for our readers to enjoy,” said Marvin R. Shanken, editor and publisher, 'Wine Spectator.' “Both novice wine lovers and seasoned sommeliers alike actively seek and frequent restaurants with exciting, well-curated wine lists. Bravo to all the 2019 recipients—we raise a glass to you.”
In the Lakes Region, The Manor on Golden Pond in Holderness made the list. Other New Hampshire winners are Bedford Village Inn & Restaurant, Bretton Arms Dining Room in Bretton Woods, Copper Door in Bedford, CR's the Restaurant in Hampton, 1865 Wine Cellar in Whitefield, Granite Restaurant & Bar in Concord, Hanover Street Chophouse in Manchester, Ledges Restaurant in North Conway, The Liberty Restaurant a Steak House in Portsmouth, Salt Kitchen & Bar in New Castle, and The Sugar Hill Inn.
Winner profiles are available by visiting Restaurants.WineSpectator.com and in the Restaurant Awards app.
Follow the Restaurant Awards on Twitter and Instagram with hashtag #WSRestaurantAward.
For more information about 'Wine Spectator,' visit WineSpectator.com.
