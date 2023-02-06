BELMONT — Three employee-owners from The Home Beautiful recently traveled to Phoenix, Arizona, to attend the CCA Global Partners’ Winter convention. They were invited to speak about their experiences transitioning to an employee-owned cooperative.
Chief Executive Officer Kimberly Young, Board President and Design Department Manager Jackie Lemire and Board Treasurer and Flooring Department Manager Jen Ryan spoke to business owners from across the United States and Canada about The Home Beautiful’s shift from a traditional business structure to an employee-owned company in 2021.
Each shared different aspects of the changes at The Home Beautiful. Lemire spoke about early phase topics such as assessing feasibility, cooperative structure and the former owner’s ongoing involvement of the conversion.
Young addressed some of the advantages and challenges an employee-owned business faces. Topics discussed were increased productivity, the opportunity to build individual wealth and tax advantages. Some challenges included shared risk, leadership needs and the uncertainty of the employee-ownership model.
Ryan discussed how the company operates as an employee-owned business. During her presentation she discussed questions addressing who actually owns the business, who makes the big picture decisions and who makes the day-to-day decisions.
After their presentation, all three took questions from attendees. After the session, Lemire, Young and Ryan all said they believe there is great interest in shifting to this business model.
“It’s a topic we enjoy discussing,” Lemire said. The employee-owners commented how rewarding it was to be able to help other businesses that are trying to make decisions about their future.
“This was such a wonderful opportunity to share our experience with others discussing the rewards and challenges of our cooperative,” Young added.
In addition to their presentation, all three attended education classes at the convention about leadership, merchandising and a new showroom format they will be introducing at The Home Beautiful later this year.
