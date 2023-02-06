The Home Beautiful

From left, Jackie Lemire, Kimberly Young and Jennifer Ryan, employee-owners of The Home Beautiful. (Courtesy photo/The Home Beautiful)

BELMONT — Three employee-owners from The Home Beautiful recently traveled to Phoenix, Arizona, to attend the CCA Global Partners’ Winter convention. They were invited to speak about their experiences transitioning to an employee-owned cooperative.

Chief Executive Officer Kimberly Young, Board President and Design Department Manager Jackie Lemire and Board Treasurer and Flooring Department Manager Jen Ryan spoke to business owners from across the United States and Canada about The Home Beautiful’s shift from a traditional business structure to an employee-owned company in 2021.

