The Downtown Gym next up at Patrick’s Pub for 'Connect'

GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub and Eatery will host The Downtown Gym at their networking event, 'Connect,' on Thursday, May 23, from 5-7 p.m.
The Downtown Gym is an independent gym located in Laconia. Believing that fitness is an integral part of good health, the Downtown Gym offers a wide range of group exercise classes, personal training, cycling and specialty classes. The Downtown Gym engages the individual as a whole. The gym offers a safe environment and encourages the importance of family, health minded education and community service. Whether looking to lose weight, tone or train for an event, The Downtown Gym is there to help members reach their goals.
Welcome summer with a healthy lifestyle and enter to win a six-month membership to the Downtown Gym, and with every sign up be automatically entered to win a basket of fitness surprises, plus a free, two-week membership for a friend.
Stay after the event to hear live music with Henry Laliberte.
Patrick’s 'Connect' includes complimentary craft beer sampling from Woodstock Brewery, and raffle drawings at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. A grand prize of an overnight stay, brewery tour and breakfast at the Woodstock Inn is given away at 7 p.m.
For more information on Patrick’s 'Connect,' or to register a business to be featured, call 603-293-0841 or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect.
To learn more about The Downtown Gym, visit www.downtowngymlaconia.com.
