LACONIA — There’s no other way to say it: Katie LaRoche has some big dance shoes to fill.
LaRoche, who started dancing decades ago at Frates Creative Arts Center, has taken over Joan Frates’ dance studio and renamed it Dancing Feet Studios.
“I danced with Frates for over 30 years. We have the same mindset, the same teaching philosophy. It’s supposed to be fun, a learning experience,” LaRoche said.
Frates Creative Arts Center was the joint business of Joan and Larry Frates. While Larry taught visual arts, Joan taught young girls and boys to dance for more than 30 years.
LaRoche was one of those children who learned to love dance under Joan’s tutelage. After high school, LaRoche went to Plymouth State University, where she studied dance education, theater design and business. Then she put that to use by opening her own dance studio in Bristol, which she ran for 11 years.
Meanwhile, Frates’ daughter Amelia had joined her mother at the dance studio, which is now located on New Salem Street after being on Canal Street for many years. Then, this summer, Amelia decided to relocate her family somewhere warmer, and LaRoche, whose own young family is growing, wanted to be closer to home.
“It just worked out. We live in Laconia,” she said.
LaRoche doesn’t plan any great changes in the near future. Joan will still be part of the studio, in fact, teaching adult classes. LaRoche will bring in another Frates alum, Sarah Gurnari, to help teach. She said the same core classes will be offered, on the same schedule. In addition, she is planning to add a six-week ballroom class, and pop-up “Mommy and Me” classes to teach early movement skills to toddlers, all with an eye toward getting some new faces into the studio.
“I love teaching, I love watching little kids learn. It’s amazing watching what these kids can learn and grow and do,” LaRoche said. And she loves dance.
“Dance is freeing in a way, you can dance your heart out, you can come and have fun, learn new steps, be creative,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re good or bad, just have fun with it.”
That’s the kind of dance philosophy she picked up many years ago, in Joan Frates’ class.
“Frates is a big name, I’m trying to keep their legacy going,” LaRoche said.
