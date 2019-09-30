LACONIA — Irwin Ford is teaming up with Ford Motor Company to benefit Laconia High School with Ford’s Drive 4 UR Community event.
Irwin Ford's Drive 4 UR Community program will benefit the junior class of Laconia High School in an effort to raise up to a maximum of $6,000. For every person who test drives a new Ford vehicle at the Laconia High School parking lot on Oct. 9, Ford Motor Company will donate $20.
“We know funding for community programs is hard to come by, and we want to do our part to help make sure these programs remain available,” said Chris Irwin, vice president of the Irwin Automotive Group. “We’re excited to raise money for some very deserving kids at Laconia High school.”
The event will feature many Ford vehicles. Dealership staff will be able to assist and provide additional information about each vehicle available for test-drives.
To participate, visit Laconia High School between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.