BRISTOL — Starting a small business is both exciting and overwhelming, especially when it comes to creating a business plan, doing market research, and financing. There are plenty of resources online to get you started but getting advice from people experienced in business can be especially helpful.
TD Bank, which has a branch in Bristol, has offered to host a webinar on the basics of starting a business. It is designed to help new business owners assess the viability of their business idea and provide tools to help new businesses grow.
“Small Business Focus on Planning” presented by TD Bank Bristol Store Manager Barbara Rosendahl and Relationship Manager in Commercial Lending Rory Wilkie, will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1. This virtual webinar will cover developing a business plan, completing a feasibility check, understanding the needs of your ideal customer, and calculating startup costs.
To register for the webinar, go to: BristolNHBusiness.com/news.
