LACONIA — Last month, Taylor Community’s Board of Trustees, staff, residents, local community dignitaries and architect and construction members came together to celebrate the groundbreaking of its newest cottages.
The Presidential Cottages will be six, 1,950 square foot custom homes located in a new neighborhood near the Woodside Building. Construction is scheduled for completion near the end of 2019.
After welcoming attendees, Kirk Beswick, vice president of facilities maintenance, introduced David Pearlman, Taylor Board Chairman. “The board tries to find ways to make life better for people. Thanks to President and CEO Michael Flaherty’s leadership, Taylor has been able to fill the community and now expand it with six beautiful, new cottages. This is a tribute to everything offered here, making this an even better place to live.”
The street for the new neighborhood will be known as Volpe Way in recognition of H. Thomas Volpe’s nearly 40 years of Taylor Community involvement. Pearlman said, “As well as being a leader in the local community, Tom symbolizes enthusiasm and service to Taylor. His contributions are beyond description.”
Bank of New Hampshire financed the project. Flaherty also recognized those in attendance who assisted in making the day possible, including David Laurin Architects; Conneston Construction, Inc.; Nutter Enterprises; Steven J. Smith Associates; Turf Pro Landscaping and Terrain Planning & Design.
For more information about Taylor Community, call 603-366-1400.
